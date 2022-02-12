Inventing Anna Episode 1 Review: Julia Garner skillfully leads an intense but lacklustre drama

Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna Cast: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed

Inventing Anna Director: Shonda Rhimes, David Frankel

Inventing Anna Streaming Platform: Netflix

Inventing Anna Stars: 2.5/5

There was a lot to be excited about when Netflix announced that it was developing a drama based on Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) – the Russian-born conwoman who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress and defrauded members of New York high society, banks, and hotels out of large sums of money. The riveting real story, which has generated several podcasts and lengthy articles since it became a global talking point in 2017, is so compelling that a miniseries could practically write itself – especially with Jessica Pressler's article as the source material and with Ozark star Julia Garner playing the fraudster and Shonda Rhimes at the helm, what could possibly go wrong?

Inventing Anna quips at the start of the first episode, “This whole story is completely true, except for all the parts that are totally made up.” The episode's first scene and the series' opening shot, shows a printing press hard at work, making copies of the Anna Delvey feature article. This rapidly establishes that this isn't simply about Anna Delvey despite what Garner's voice-over may lead us to believe. It's as much about Vivian Kent's reporting of the Anna Delvey article in Manhattan magazine as it is about the interesting mystery surrounding Anna. So, straight away, we have at least two plotlines going on here: one involving financial fraud and crime, intrigue, and treachery, and the other being a hard-hitting investigative-journalism tale. As this is the first episode of the series, it acts as an introduction to what's to come, and with many timeframes, people, and motives, not to mention a big dose of falsehoods, half-truths, rumours, and ever-changing hairstyles — there's a lot to establish and keep a record of. We follow as Vivian visits the high-security prison numerous times for interviews with Anna, who alternates between wailing about the prison circumstances and pretentiously criticising Vivian's looks, all while claiming that she is innocent.