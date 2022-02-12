Inventing Anna Episode 1 Review: Julia Garner skillfully leads an intense but lacklustre drama
Inventing Anna
Inventing Anna Cast: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed
Inventing Anna Director: Shonda Rhimes, David Frankel
Inventing Anna Streaming Platform: Netflix
Inventing Anna Stars: 2.5/5
There was a lot to be excited about when Netflix announced that it was developing a drama based on Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) – the Russian-born conwoman who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress and defrauded members of New York high society, banks, and hotels out of large sums of money. The riveting real story, which has generated several podcasts and lengthy articles since it became a global talking point in 2017, is so compelling that a miniseries could practically write itself – especially with Jessica Pressler's article as the source material and with Ozark star Julia Garner playing the fraudster and Shonda Rhimes at the helm, what could possibly go wrong?
Inventing Anna quips at the start of the first episode, “This whole story is completely true, except for all the parts that are totally made up.” The episode's first scene and the series' opening shot, shows a printing press hard at work, making copies of the Anna Delvey feature article. This rapidly establishes that this isn't simply about Anna Delvey despite what Garner's voice-over may lead us to believe. It's as much about Vivian Kent's reporting of the Anna Delvey article in Manhattan magazine as it is about the interesting mystery surrounding Anna. So, straight away, we have at least two plotlines going on here: one involving financial fraud and crime, intrigue, and treachery, and the other being a hard-hitting investigative-journalism tale. As this is the first episode of the series, it acts as an introduction to what's to come, and with many timeframes, people, and motives, not to mention a big dose of falsehoods, half-truths, rumours, and ever-changing hairstyles — there's a lot to establish and keep a record of. We follow as Vivian visits the high-security prison numerous times for interviews with Anna, who alternates between wailing about the prison circumstances and pretentiously criticising Vivian's looks, all while claiming that she is innocent.
ALSO READ:Julia Garner on meeting Anna Delvey for Inventing Anna role: She was extremely charming
Honestly, I felt the first episode was too lengthy and you can see the frantic albeit entertaining attempts to cover the gaps by incorporating additional characters. Despite a committed portrayal from Succession actor Arian Moayed, the subplot with her defence attorney Todd feels especially unnecessary. Is anyone truly interested in the lawyer's personal life? When it comes to everyone else, the general tone is very whimsical and overblown with an almost mid-noughties, Gossip Girl-esque energy, which makes sense when you remember Sorokin was an Instagram-obsessed want to be socialite trying to invade the higher ranks of wealthy New York, but it makes the whole thing seem unbelievable. We also meet some of Anna's "friends," and we'll learn who's genuine and who isn't as the season progresses. There's Neff, who works at the hotel where Anna resided for a time and became one of her greatest friends. There's Kacy, a fitness entrepreneur portrayed by Laverne Cox, and Rachel (Katie Lowes), who talk on the phone after Anna is arrested. Nora (Kate Burton, a.k.a. Ellis Grey in Grey's Anatomy) and Val (James Cusati-Moyer), who seem concerned about their Anna connection but then lie to each other when chatting with Vivian.
By the end of the episode, Vivian convinces Anna to go on a trial and reject the plea. It remains to be seen if this is a sensible decision for Anna and her future, but without it, there would be no show, and we are already one heavy-handed episode in. Interestingly, I really liked Garner's acting as she gives it her all as Anna, with an accent as bizarre as the character's origins and a demeanor that's both charming and terrifying. However, Inventing Anna's first episode, like other Netflix programmes, seem to me as bloated and sluggish.