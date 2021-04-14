Inzaghi saves the day: Is Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo getting a little too unrealistic under the guise of comedy?

'Vincenzo' has taken a hiatus before the last 4 episodes and here's why we're glad they did.

'Vincenzo' has successfully completed a brilliant run of 16 episodes and will be taking a hiatus before the last four episodes, bringing the series to an end. Without a doubt, Vincenzo has been an incredible ride so far with some iconic moments of both laughter, thrill, sheer hatred as well as love. K-Drama lovers all around the world were united in their love and appreciation for this dark hero, with Vincenzo Cassano gaining as much popularity as the OG dark hero, Batman.

Classified as a dark comedy, 'Vincenzo' never takes itself too seriously and yet, just when you think it's getting a little too playful, leaning more towards farce than thriller, it hits you with some of the most hardcore action suspense you've seen in your life. There couldn't have been a better choice than Song Joong Ki for the role of Vincenzo Cassano because the actor knows the delicate balance of comedy and gravity. Jeon Yeo Been, who might have appeared caricaturish to some, brilliantly portrays how the drama teeters on the line between being a comedy and a thriller.

However, in the latest episodes, 'Vincenzo' seems to have completely given way to nonsensical elements of comedy. In episode 15, Vincenzo is on the verge of near death. He has a gun aimed at his head and no way to possibly save himself unless an external force intervenes. This external force just happened to be Inzaghi, Vincenzo's not so dear pet pigeon who he feeds every night in return for silence. It so happens that Inzaghi shows up at the scene and lets out a call to his pigeon gang who all storm the rooftop and unleash chaos upon the Mafia gangsters, owing to which Vincenzo is able to escape.

While this is a noble sentiment, that of our animal friends acknowledging kindness and returning the same when needed, it is absolutely ridiculous that Vincenzo is saved by the grace of some pigeons. It does uphold the comedic factor remarkably though but it does not make sense for the drama to suddenly take such a turn at a crucial point. One can appreciate this moment but it drastically reduces the gravity of the situation, as if this is a conveniently placed device meant to carry the narrative forward.

