I.O.I members will host a special broadcast to celebrate their fifth anniversary!

I.O.I members are gearing up for a special reunion! Read on to find out.

With so much negativity around, we love even the slightest glimmer of hope and positivity! Former girl group I.O.I's members recently met up for a private meeting to prepare for the group's 5th debut anniversary! For those uninitiated, I.O.I or ideal of Idol was a South Korean girl group that was formed through the 2016 reality show Produce 101's first season. The group composed of 11 members from various entertainment companies - Yoo Yeon-jung, Lim Na-young, Kang Mina, Kim Do-yeon, Jung Chae-yeon, Zhou Jieqiong, Kim So-hye, Kim Chung-ha, Choi Yoo-jung, Kim Se-Jeong and Jeon So-mi.

Now, it has been reported that the group members are gearing up for a live broadcast on May 4 in celebration of their fifth anniversary. The group members have privately discussed the possibilities of a meet up amongst themselves. So far 9 members have confirmed attendance and two members - Kyulkyung and Kang Mina are looking at alternate options like video calls. Kyulkyung is in China and Kang Mina is filming for her upcoming drama.

I.O.I disbanded in January 2017, after only a year of being active. The girls promised each other that they will reunite after five years. Although their 2019 comeback plans didn't work out, they will live up to their promise of a group reunion. I.O.I’s live broadcast will air on May 4 via the mobile app KT Seezn.

ALSO READ: Idols who have a crush on BTS

Fans are your excited for IOI's group reunion? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×