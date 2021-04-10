Irrfan's son Babil announces his debut stint with Tripti in Qala; Shares BTS video from Anushka's production

Irrfan’s elder son Babil Khan has shared a BTS video of his debut project as she collaborates with Tripti Dimri for the first time in Qala.

Irrfan’s son Babil Khan has been making the news ever since the Angrezi Medium actor had breathed his last on April 29, 2020. The young and budding actor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing throwback pics and videos of his late father and it often takes the social media by a storm. Needless to say, netizens love his posts about Irrfan. However, Babil has been making the headlines for an entirely different reason today as he has shared the big news of his acting debut.

Yes! Babil is making his debut with Anushka Sharma’s production Qala wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri. The young actor shared a BTS video on Instagram giving a glimpse of his stint in the project and he did remind everyone of his late father. In the caption, Babil wrote, “Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me). Also, I’m a bit sceptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

To note, this project, which will be releasing on the OTT platform, will be produced by Anushka Sharma and will mark her second collaboration with Tripti after Bulbbul which was a massive hit. Are you excited about Babil’s debut? Share your views in the comment section below.

