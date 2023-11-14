Is 2NE1 making a comeback? Sandra Park dishes possibility of group's reunion on GOT7's BamBam's BamHouse

2NE1's Sandra Park was featured as a guest on GOT7 member BamBam's YouTube series BamHouse. 2NE1 was a phenomenon during the second generation of idols. The group has sung massive hits like I Am the Best, Fire and more which are considered classics. They last performed at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2022.

Sandra Park speaks up about possibility of a reunion with GOT7's BamBam

On November 10, GOT7 member BamBam's show BamHouse released its 8th episode which featured 2NE1's Sandra Park. When asked about the 2NE1 members still using the fandom name BlackJack even though the members are focusing on solo works, Sandra Park replied that despite parting ways, they will always be a part of the group. Then the GOT7 member asked about any possible reunions and comebacks in the near future for the renowned girl group. To this, Sandra Park replied that she and her fellow members CL, Minzy, and Park Bom discuss the possibilities a lot but it seems difficult as everyone is busy with their own lives and schedules right now. She continued and added that she would like to have a reunion and make a comeback with her group too.

Sandra Park also commented that GOT7 did well as they too like 2NE1 did not disband though all members chose different labels and are focusing on their solo activities.