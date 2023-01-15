Is actor Kim Taehyung returning? Fans wonder after BTS’ V revealed as 4th most popular Korean celeb on IMDb

BTS member V , who is also known by his real name Kim Taehyung, has been a globally loved superstar. Being one of the BTS members has obviously earned him the due fame that he has worked hard for ever since his debut in 2013, however, his ‘social butterfly’ self and unbounded charisma has let him explore different opportunities. One of these was his K-drama acting debut with ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’. Since then, V has not taken up any acting projects and has continued to promote with BTS as it grew humongous on a global scale and dipped into little solo work, including the creation of his solo album which is expected to be released sometime soon. However, the demand for his return continues, maybe growing bigger with time as fans root for more ‘actor V’.

V was the first from BTS to delve into K-drama acting after his debut and did so with KBS2’s ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’. Alongside the leads of Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Go Ara and a cast full of popular actors like Choi Min Ho, Seo Yea Ji, V became the maknae everyone adored. In the character of Seok Han Sung, he was the youngest as also in real life, adding to the fun.

While the show ended with V’s character (SPOILER ALERT) Han Sung’s dramatic death, it was a scene that will be remembered in the BTS fandom for a long time. A lot of praise went to the K-pop star as it was his first attempt at acting in a K-drama, seemingly seeing a lot of effort and emotion in action. As one of the Hwarang men, he trained endlessly and carried a jolly attitude becoming a favourite of everyone. Everyone talked about his relationship with Park Seo Joon’s character as they expressed camaraderie beyond on-screen presence. V became best friends with actors Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik after the filming was done and they came together with actor Choi Woo Shik and musician Peakboy to form the Wooga Squad. On the other hand, his on-screen friendship Go Ara’s character was also a fan favourite.

Most popular Korean celebrities on IMDb

While the list was recently made public, what caught the netizens’ attention was spotting BTS’ V on it at a very high position. Essentially, a ranking of sorts gauging people’s interest in Korean celebrities related to films, it was unexpected to spot the name of Kim Taehyung in it as he has never previously acted in a movie. While BTS themselves have released various cinematic collections of their concerts and their journey in the music world, none were ones that had them showcase their acting to the audience.

First on the list is Park Chan Wook, the director behind mindblowing creations like ‘The Handmaiden’, ‘Oldboy’, ‘Thirst’ and more recently, ‘Decision to Leave’. One of the most prominent personalities in the world of Korean film, he has upheld his name for quite a long time now. His depth in terms of understanding various dark stories and bringing them to life has been appreciated by critics globally. Leading the list is a very obvious pick for the 59 year old whose work people always look forward to.

Following closely behind is director Bong Joon Ho who has become a pioneer in the movie industry thanks to his contribution to internationally acclaimed projects like ‘Memories of Murder’, ‘The Host’, ‘Snowpiercer’, ‘Okja’ and ‘Parasite’. The last one earned a Palme d'Or and 3 Academy Awards making quite the roar across the film fraternity. Known for his black humour and socially unique topics, he occupies the rightful second place on the list.

Steven Yeun grabs the third position owing to his notable roles in films like ‘Okja’ and ‘Burning’ as well as the TV show, ‘The Walking Dead’. He established himself with varied roles that allowed him to be considered for unique characters. His nomination as the first Asian-American actor at the Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role has been immensely written about.

V takes fourth place on the popularity list thanks to his acting in ‘Hwarang’ as well as the online presence he has built so far with his elegant, relatable and all-giving nature. Multiple international directions have previously expressed their interest to cast him. While he is yet to sign any films, fans are definitely looking forward to actor Kim Taehyung making a return to their screens sooner rather than later.