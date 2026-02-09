Is Allu Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project still on cards? Here’s what we know

Allu Arjun is currently involved in the making of his next film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. Earlier, there were speculations that the actor might collaborate with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, even though no official updates had been made.

However, it now appears that the project has merely been delayed and has not been dropped by the actor.

Allu Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film still on the cards?

According to a report by Chitram Bhalare, Allu Arjun and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film has been postponed for now and has not been shelved. Both artists are reportedly keen on working together but are waiting for their schedules to align.

With both of them focused on selecting the right screenplay and synchronising their timelines, only time will tell when the collaboration will materialise. However, this remains a report and has not yet been officially confirmed.

Allu Arjun’s work front

Allu Arjun last starred in the lead role in the action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film follows the story of Pushparaju, a syndicate leader who must navigate numerous challenges to run his sandalwood smuggling business.

Apart from the Happy actor, the film also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as the co-leads.

Looking ahead, Allu Arjun is currently filming AA22xA6. Directed by Atlee, the upcoming film is said to be based on a “parallel universe” concept and is being made on an ambitious scale. With Deepika Padukone as the female lead, the movie is also speculated to feature Rashmika Mandanna in an antagonist role. Moreover, Allu Arjun is expected to play multiple roles in the film.

While the film awaits an official update, Arjun has also announced his next project, an action film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tentatively titled AA23 (LK07), the movie will mark the director’s Telugu cinema debut, with music and background score composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next release

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently working on his next film, Love & War. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

