Is Autumn in My Heart's Won Bin now a farmer? Recent update reveals star's new lifestyle

In a recent update, the celebrated actor Won Bin showcased a graceful transition into the serene charms of country life, marking a significant shift from his bustling career in Korean entertainment. His decision to step away from the spotlight and embrace a more tranquil existence has sparked both curiosity and admiration among fans and the general public. With avid followers eagerly anticipating his return to the silver screen, the whereabouts of Won Bin has remained a subject of keen interest on various online platforms.

Won Bin becomes a real farmer

Recently, a netizen revealed a fascinating insight into Won Bin's current life, sharing that the actor has been attending cooking classes and passionately crafting sesame oil by hand, which he generously shares with acquaintances. This revelation confirms that Won Bin is genuinely immersing himself in a countryside lifestyle, seeking solace and tranquility away from the bustling entertainment industry.

It has been an extensive twelve-year hiatus since Won Bin's last appearance in any project, which was the acclaimed film The Man From Nowhere, where he portrayed the character of Cha Tae Sik. This movie garnered immense praise and stands as one of Won Bin's most recognizable works. Since then, however, the actor has refrained from taking up any movie or drama roles, leading to a void in his fans' hearts.

Fans react with heartfelt messages

Fans and netizens have flooded the post with heartfelt comments expressing their longing for Won Bin's return to the screen. Many still consider him an unparalleled epitome of visual appeal, yearning for his comeback while marveling at his timeless appearance. The curiosity surrounding Won Bin's countryside living is palpable, with fans expressing their desire to emulate his peaceful existence if given the opportunity. Despite the longing for his return to acting, admirers understand that Won Bin is known for being thoughtful and selective in choosing his projects. They appreciate his happiness and contentment with his current lifestyle, even as they eagerly anticipate the chance to see him shine on the screen once again.