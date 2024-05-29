Is BADVILLAIN’s VIN younger sister of Golden Child’s Bomin? here’s how fans know it

BADVILLAIN, a new K-pop girl group is all set to mark their debut soon under Big Planet Made (BPM) Entertainment, who also launched VIVIZ. The members with their fierce appearance are already garnering significant attention. Amidst the high anticipation, fans discovered a member’s relation to a 4th generation male K-pop idol.

BADVILLAIN's VIN revealed as Golden Child's Bomin's sibling

BADVILLAIN’s member Choi Seobin, who goes by her stage name VIN is actually the younger sister of Golden Child’s Choi Bomin, better known as Bomin.

This interesting tidbit was discovered by fans when the K-pop idol called VIN by her birth name during a live broadcast. He also revealed later that his younger sister was born in 2004, the same as the BADVILLAIN member. Fans quickly put the two things together and realized that she is actually Bomin’s sibling.

More about BPM Entertainment's new girl group BADVILLAIN

BPM Entertainment introduced BADVILLAIN earlier in April followed by a group teaser and spoiler films. Then on May 16, the agency also revealed individual teasers for all seven members including Emma, Chole Young, HU’E, INA, Yunseo, VIN, and Kelly. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The group will mark their official debut on June 3 with their first single album OVERSTEP. A total of three songs has been announced in the tracklist for the album, including self-titled Badvillain, Badtitude, and +82.

For +82, the group already dropped a breathtaking performance video alongside another track Hurricane’s live clip, delivering insights into what to expect from this upcoming girl group.

Meanwhile, the eldest member of the group EMMA participated in the first season of Mnet’s dance survival show Street Woman Fighter as part of the WANT crew. She is also a former member of the famous choreography team 1MILLION Dance Studios.

More about VIN's elder brother Bomin

VIN’s brother Bomin is a member of the ten-piece boy band Golden Child, formed by Woolim Entertainment. He debuted with the group in 2017. He is the maknae, lead dancer, vocalist, and the visual of Golden Child.

Aside from music, he also kickstarted his acting career in 2019 with a main role in the web drama A-TEEN 2. Later that year, he marked his Television drama series debut with a supporting character in Melting Me Softly. Bomin is also renowned for playing the green flag boyfriend of Roh Jeong Eui in the 2020 drama 18 Again.

ALSO READ: 'BTS' songs healed me’: Queen of Tears actress Kim Jung Nan reveals how Dionysus lyrics helped her defeat pain