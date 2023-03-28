Is BLACKPINK going to perform at State Banquet hosted by US President Biden for South Korean President Yoon?

BLACKPINK, the world-renowned K-pop girl group received an offer to perform at a state banquet hosted by the American President Joe Biden for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming visit to the United States on April 26. According to YG Entertainment, the record label of BLACKPINK stated, “they are considering it, nothing is confirmed yet.” The banquet is expected to be attended by several high-profile guests, including Lady Gaga. BLACKPINK's performance at the event is expected to be one of the highlights of the evening.

BLACKPINK: Taking K-Pop to the World

BLACKPINK has become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world, thanks to their unique sound, catchy tunes, and stunning visuals. The group, which comprises four members - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa - has been making waves in the music industry since their debut in 2016. Their songs, such as ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Lovesick Girls,’ have become chart-toppers, and their music videos have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga: Another Collaboration in the Making?

Lady Gaga is a well-known music icon and has been making music that has resonated with audiences worldwide. Reports suggest that Lady Gaga is also attending the state banquet and might cross paths with BLACKPINK. The idea of an interaction between the two music powerhouses has been a topic of discussion among fans for a while now after their 2020 collab ‘Sour Candy’. BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga have shown mutual admiration for each other on social media, and another collaboration between them would undoubtedly be a treat for music lovers.

BLACKPINK's upcoming performance at the state banquet for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the US is expected to be a historic event. The group's popularity is at an all-time high, and their performance is sure to leave a lasting impression on the guests. However, the possibility of BLACKPINK meeting Lady Gaga at the event has sent fans into a frenzy. The two music icons coming together would be a momentous occasion and could pave the way for future collaborations. The banquet is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events of the year, and BLACKPINK's performance is expected to be one of the highlights of the evening.

