Is BLACKPINK Jennie’s alleged father PD Kim Hyung Jin publishing a book based on her life? Here's what we know

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is one of the most successful artists in the current K-pop industry. From dating rumors to other speculations, the internet world often keeps a close eye on her activities. Now a new rumor stemmed from a deleted article that her alleged father PD Kim Hyung Jin is planning to publish a book based on her life.

On August 30, a Korean media outlet job post reported about PD Kim Hyung Jin’s eighth long-form novel. Although, he is an acclaimed writer, what piqued netizen’s attention was BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s name, which was mentioned in the article.

The report claimed that PD Kim Hyung Jin’s upcoming novel World Informant (literal translation) revolves around globally popular Korean stars like Jennie and PSY who experience a simulation at an AI robot camera global center.

Although the narrative is molded with fictional elements, according to the article, the book has a deep meaning as it has been penned by Kim Hyung Jin, “who is BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s biological father.”

The article further claimed that the entire book details the K-pop idol’s journey since her beginning as a young trainee. The novel will reportedly capture some of the real happenings of her life.

However, the content of these claims is yet to be confirmed as the article was deleted a few hours after it went up. Meanwhile, netizens have managed to save screenshots beforehand, leading to an exciting discussion about the novel.

Notably, on many occasions, Jennie has talked about her mother and even shared photos. On the contrary, the BLACKPINK has barely been vocal about her dad, sparking even more intrigue about his identity.

On the work front, Jennie confirmed earlier this year that she is working on her solo album. In 2023, alongside other Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé, she also expired her individual contracts with YG Entertainment. Following that, the SOLO singer became the first among her bandmates to launch her own agency ODD ATLELIER (OA).

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her new music under her new company. Although Jennie had featured on a few collaborations, she hasn’t had a proper solo release in years except for the 2023 special English single You & Me.

