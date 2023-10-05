Is BLACKPINK's Jennie choosing to stay with YG Entertainment? Here's what recent plans point to

BLACKPINK's Jennie is confirmed to star in tvN’s new variety show. This news coincides with the K-pop idol’s announcement about the debut of her second solo single You & Me. Meanwhile, the value of YG Entertainment's stock continues to plummet amid the uncertainty concerning BLACKPINK’s contract renewal. However, the recent moves taken by Jennie suggest a different narrative.

Is BLACKPINK's Jennie choosing to continue with YG Entertainment?

The renewal of BLACKPINK's contract and the potential establishment of Jennie and Jisoo's own separate agencies have been the topic of widespread concerns and rumors, but YG Entertainment has stayed consistent with their answer, asserting that "No official decisions have been made at this time." If this comes to be true then the agency might face a major setback in the hustling K-pop industry. Giving all those rumors a break, on October 4, the agency backing the Pink Venom crooners released a confirmation poster of Jennie’s You & Me track release. Slated as the special version of You & Me after its BORN PINK and Coachella debut, the track will be released on 6th October, 2023 1 PM Korean Standard Time (9:30 AM Indian Standard Time), (12 AM Eastern Daylight Time).

Jennie confirmed to star in a variety show

Adding more weight to the clues about the SOLO singer's choices, on October 5, it was reported that Jennie is set to join the cast of the upcoming tvN variety show titled Apartment 404 (literal title). This show will also feature popular Korean celebrities like Lee Jung Ha, Yoo Jae Suk, and Cha Tae Hyun. tvN briefly responded to all the rumors circling the celebrities and said “Indeed, it has been confirmed that Jennie and Lee Jung Ha will be part of 'Apartment 404.' However, the specific broadcast schedule has not been finalized as of now.” Fans are currently over the moon with Jennie’s back-to-back projects. Moreover, the K-pop idol has been hitting magazine covers as the brand ambassador of luxury fashion houses Calvin Klein and Chanel in addition to attending fashion events.

