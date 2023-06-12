Is BLACKPINK's Jennie set to star in a Marvel Project? YG Entertainment drops official statement

BLACKPINK member Jennie recently got caught up in the rumors of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a role of an Asian superhero. This rumor excited Blinks all over the world. But is it really just a rumor? Here is what YG Entertainment has to say about it.

Is Jennie becoming a part of the Marvel Universe?

A few days back, a thrilling news was shared that Jennie from BLACKPINK will be joining a Marvel Project. She was speculated to play the character ‘Seol Lee’ who is part of a group of Asian superheroes called ’The Agents of Atlas’. However, YG Entertainment has denied saying that they did not receive any offer. Jennie made her Hollywood debut in ‘The Idol’, also starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

Jennie as Dyanne in The Idol

Making her acting debut in The Idol, the solo singer is the talk of the town. Jennie plays Dyanne who is the backup dancer of Joclyne played by Lily-Rose Depp. Although Jennie is playing a supporting character, her role is very promising as it has a well defined part to play in the storyline. As the ambassador of Chanel, Jennie wore the brand at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 22. Jennie attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere after-party of ‘The Idol’. With increasing controversies day by day, The Idol is receiving mixed reviews from K-pop fans and Blinks from all over the world.

Update on Jennie’s Health

On 11th June, Jennie left the stage suddenly during the second day of the BORN PINK concert held in Melbourne due to health reasons. And so the other BLACKPINK members had to continue the stage without her. YG Entertainment released an official statement saying that it is regretful that Jennie had to leave mid-concert as her conditions were worsening. Jennie also apologized for leaving mid-way even though she wanted to give her best and perform till the end. However, the staff took immediate actions after the given medical advice. They have asked the fans for their support and prayers for Jennie’s speedy recovery.

As stated by YG entertainment, they did not receive any offer for an Asian superhero role for Jennie but we will still see her in the upcoming episodes of The Idol. And hoping to see her in a healthy state on the stage of the BORN PINK concert soon.

