Is BLACKPINK's Lisa in a relationship with Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat? Find out

BLACKPINK member Lisa has once again found herself at the center of dating speculation, with her name now being linked to Thai actor Blue Pongtiwat. According to The Korean Herald and several social media posts, the two have allegedly been spotted together in Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan.

However, there is no official confirmation of a relationship between Lisa and Blue at present. Neither celebrity has publicly addressed the ongoing rumors, making it important to treat the claims as speculation.

How did Lisa and Blue’s dating rumors begin?

The speculations reportedly gained momentum earlier this year after Blue was said to have attended Lisa’s 29th birthday celebration. Lisa had shared glimpses from the occasion on social media, while Blue later posted photographs featuring himself with the BLACKPINK star. Their social media activity subsequently fuelled further discussion among fans and netizens.

Lisa was previously linked to French businessman Frédéric Arnault, with reports claiming that the two had parted ways earlier this year. Amid the speculation surrounding her personal life, her alleged connection with Blue has now become a fresh topic of discussion among fans.

About Blue Pongtiwat

Blue Pongtiwat, whose full name is Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, is a Thai actor known for his work in television and films. He began his acting career at a young age and went on to appear in projects including the 2019 film Love and Run, where he played Game, as well as the series Reminders. His other credits include You Are My Heartbeat and The Family. The actor has also appeared in Intern in My Heart and School Lunch Attack: It’s MEP Time.

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