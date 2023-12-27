Is BLACKPINK's Lisa joining American apocalypse series The Walking Dead? Paris visit raises questions

BLACKPINK’s Lisa might appear on the popular zombie series The Walking Dead! Speculations are circulating that BLACKPINK member Lisa is rumored to be filming for the popular horror series, The Walking Dead. On December 26, Vogue Thailand reported on the possibility of Lisa joining the cast of The Walking Dead, sparking excitement among their fans also known as BLINKs as they quickly went onto social media to celebrate.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa reportedly joining The Walking Dead

Rumors are circulating that BLACKPINK's Lisa might be filming for The Walking Dead in Paris. Speculation heightened as the official Instagram page of the zombie series recently started following Lisa's personal Instagram account. Lisa's frequent travels between Paris and Seoul due to her busy schedule further fueled the rumors, especially as the series' spin-off following the main character, Daryl Dixon, has been filming in Paris in recent months.

Fans are thrilled by the possibility of seeing Lisa on screen and have expressed their excitement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). YG Entertainment's recent statement confirming the renewal of contracts for all four BLACKPINK members for the group has added to the speculation. However, details about individual contracts remain unclear, leaving room for the possibility that the Money singer has signed on for a role in the beloved pop culture series as a part of her solo project.

Previously, the BLACKPINK member was seen attending the Paris-Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle United Champions League match on November 28. She was spotted with her close friend, Norman Reedus, an actor from The Walking Dead, enjoying the match at the Parc des Princes stadium. Following the event, Norman Reedus started following the BLACKPINK member on Instagram, fueling speculation about her potential appearance in The Walking Dead spin-off. However, neither the K-pop artist nor her agency has officially confirmed anything regarding her involvement in the series.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s recent activities

BLACKPINK's youngest member, Lisa, has made history as the first-ever K-pop idol to amass an impressive 100 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. Known mononymously as Lisa, Lalisa Manobal is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer who gained fame as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. The group made its debut under YG Entertainment in August 2016, and since then, Lisa, alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members, has consistently demonstrated a powerhouse of talent in the dynamic world of K-pop and music.

