Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa vacationing in Greece with rumored beau Frédéric Arnault? Eagle-eyed BLINKs find clues

On August 10, BLACKPINK’s Lisa uploaded a new post on Instagram where she was vacationing in Greece and it looked like she was enjoying her time a lot! In the released photographs, Lisa is wearing a two-piece swimsuit and taking pictures in different poses. Specifically, she drew attention from fans with her particular features and beautiful physique. Netizens who saw this had different responses, for example, "omg", "so lovely", and "Lisa is so gorgeous".

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer

Earlier, Lisa was found going for dinner with Frédéric Arnault in Paris and many fans assumed they were dating. Neither parties have given any statement regarding the rumors. After the post came out, Frédéric Arnault’s sister-in-law Géraldine Guyot’s post on her trip to Greece with her husband Alexandre Arnault. Fans assumed that she went on a double date vacation with them and they were happy to see her enjoy her off time. While it has not been confirmed, fans have already flocked to Géraldine Guyot’s post and left comments, asking her to post photos with Lisa.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s achievements

BLACKPINK's Lisa was chosen as the first K-pop artist to be chosen as a cultural icon in the Asian Hall of Fame. Lisa became known as the best musician in the industry with her solo track LALISA and BLACKPINK's popular songs DDU-DU-DDU-DU and How You Like That. As a global artist with exceptional accomplishments, Lisa will go down in the history of K-POP. She will be regarded as a cultural icon at an awards function which will be held in Los Angeles on October 21. As a solo artist, she has broken a lot of records and even got Guinness World Records. She has done so well with her charismatic personality, sweet vocals, and strong dance style that makes her the center of attention wherever she goes. Coupled with her sweet, off-stage personality, she is known to be young at heart and sometimes portrays her maknae persona around her members, who also love to take care of her. Over the years, she has become an ambassador to several brands and even brought more popularity to those brands, which shows her power in the Korean as well as global industry.

