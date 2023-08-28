Is BTOB in talks to renew their contracts with Cube Entertainment? Find out

BTOB is a South Korean boy band under Cube Entertainment. The band was formed in 2012. BTOB currently is a six-member group consisting of Seo Eun Kwang, Lee Min Hyuk, Lee Chang Sub, Im Hyun Sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung Jae. BTOB is an acronym for Born to Beat. They made their debut in March 2012 with their debut EP Born to Beat. Their fandom is called Melody.

BTOB's contract will start expiring one at a time from next month

BTOB has been signed under Cube Entertainment ever since their debut in 2012. The band has registered massive success and popularity through their work as artists. In 2018, BTOB went under its first contract renewal with Cube Entertainment since its debut. All the members of BTOB had successfully completed their mandatory military service by 2021. BTOB made their full group appearance in November 2021 when they attended BTOB's Kiss the Radio, hosted by member Minhyuk. Recently it was reported that BTOB and their agency, Cube Entertainment are carefully discussing the matter related to contract renewals once again for the second time since 2018. Their discussions are being done in positive directions.

BTOB’s recent activities

The band made their first full group comeback in February 2021 by releasing their third studio album Be Together with The Song as the title track. Hyunsik of BTOB had composed the song. The band beat their own first-week sales record from 2018 with this album. They held their 10th-anniversary concert 'Be Together' towards the end of December 2022. Then in March 2023, they held their 5th fan meeting for their official fan club called Melody Company Training. They had their recent comeback in May 2023 with their 12th EP titled Wind and Wish.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FANTASY BOYS' Yu Junwon's dispute with former agency takes legal turn as situation escalates