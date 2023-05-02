Is BTOB’s Peniel not participating in promotional activities due to back injury? Agency REACTS

BTOB's Peniel was absent from the comeback press conference due to a back injury. On the afternoon of May 2nd, a press conference was held at Stanford Hotel in Sangam-dong, Seoul to commemorate the release of BTOB's 12th mini album 'Wind and Wish'. Prior to the event, host MC Haru announced, "Unfortunately, Peniel, a member of BTOB, will not be able to attend the conference today due to a sudden back injury." As a result, the meeting was attended by 5 members Seo Eun Kwang, Lee Changsub, Lee Minhyuk, Yook Sungjae, and Im Hyunsik, and continued to introduce their comeback impressions and album. This album symbolizes the clover, which represents good luck, and contains the freshness of spring. The new album includes the title song 'Wind And Wish', 'Heaven', 'Day&Night', 'Moon Ride', and 'Your Love'. It contains 5 colorful songs.

Full statement on Peniel's absence:

"Hello.

This is Cube Entertainment.

BTOB member Peniel went to the hospital this morning (May 2) due to his back pain which seems to be getting worse, and it was decided that he should be getting treatment and taking rest. Subsequently, he is unable to attend today’s KBS Cool FM “BTOB’s Kiss the Radio” and tomorrow’s (May 3) Gayo Square with Lee Eun Ji. Peniel’s future scheduled activities will proceed according to his recovery status. We sincerely apologize to fans with this sudden news.

We will continue to do our best for the health and safety of our artists.

Thank you."

Wind and Wish:

The title song 'Wind And Wish' clearly shows BTOB's unique color as Im Hyunsik participated in composing, writing lyrics, and arranging the song. Im Hyunsik, who created numerous hit songs such as the previous title songs 'Missing You', 'I Can't Do It Without You', and 'It's Beautiful and It Hurts', are raising expectations for the BTOB sensibility that will be included in the new song. In addition, members Lee Minhyuk and Peniel participated in composing and writing lyrics for the title song and b-side songs, and their names were engraved on the credits, raising expectations for their further developed musical capabilities. BTOB will release their 12th mini album 'Wind and Wish' through an online music site at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on the same day and start full-scale activities.

