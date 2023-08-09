Is BTS being used to save 25th World Scout Jamboree concert? Politician addresses criticism around invite

On August 9, Politician Sung Il Jong opened up about his request for BTS to perform at a concert on MBC Radio show. Recently, he requested the biggest boy group in the world to perform at the World Scout Jamboree Korea concert. The politician made a request to the Ministry of Defense to make it possible for the Dynamite singers to perform at the show including the one serving in the army currently Jin and J-Hope. This led to heavy criticism sent by fans from all over the world towards the sudden request made by the politician.

Sung Il Jong on his request for BTS to perform

While speaking about the contribution the BIGHIT MUSIC boy group has made to the cultural development of Korea, the politician praised and credited the singers. He said, "BTS is Korea's treasure. They are the best artists standing at the forefront of Korean culture, leading the Korean wave to the highest level in the world." He reasoned it saying that around 10,000 scouts from all over the world are called for this event and K-pop has captivated them and highlighted that K-pop music is the most important part of this event which is why he wished to make beautiful memories for the visitors of the country by giving them a memorable gift.

He explained, "I think ARMYs have misunderstood me, they are disappointed because we sent BTS to serve in the military and are now asking them to perform at Jamboree. In fact, I am the lawmaker who proposed the BTS exemption bill for BTS' exemption from military service. Because I know their value more than anyone, knowing BTS as the proud musicians of Korea, I pushed for the military exemption." He further added, "I expressed my opinion that it would be good to review if it is possible for the young scouts who visited Korea for this world-class event to see them and if they could come out for a while. I am aware it is difficult since they have taken some time off from group activities, which is why there was a need to discuss this." He also said that he has not confirmed that there was any discussion about the Yet To Come singers performing at the World Scout Jamboree Korea concert.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Will BTS perform at 2023 World Scout Jamboree Korea? Political party’s request earns mixed reactions