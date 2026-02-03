Is BTS filming ARIRANG comeback music video in Lisbon? Fans spot group at Dubai airport layover

BTS is making the wait worthwhile! After announcing their comeback release plan for March 20 and a following world tour, the group is seemingly making its way to international locations to film a fabulous music video. On February 2, 2026, the team was spotted jetting off from the Incheon International Airport as all seven members of the team appeared as a full group in front of the media for the first time since announcing their military break. It was said that they are heading to Dubai for filming something, raising expectations; however, later it was revealed that the UAE city was just the layover location for the boys, who will then be heading to Portugal for a shoot.

Possible BTS music video location revealed? Here's what we know

BTS seems to have a European getaway on their minds. RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have flown off to Dubai and then are seemingly heading to Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal, for a few days of filming. It is not known whether the shoot is the upcoming music video for their new album dropping on March 20; however, it seems more than likely that something big is being planned.

After being spotted heading to Dubai, fans in the Middle East city noted that the seven members were heading to another flight. With the boys being snapped sitting inside carts, making their way through the airport, and even shopping for some viral Dubai chewy cookie chocolates, fans on the internet laughed aloud with them and shared how the group likes to be on trend at all times.

Previously, Netflix announced the group’s plans to air their first-ever live performance of their new music, The BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG live to be streamed on March 21 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST), a day after the album’s release. It will be shot at the Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul and made available to watch globally.

A feature-length documentary, BTS: THE RETURN, covering the making of the ARIRANG album, will be released subsequently on March 27, 2026.

