Is BTS' Jimin preparing for comeback or military enlistment? Fans divided with recent activities

BTS fans are debating if Jimin will do a solo comeback soon or if will he enlist in the military. Fans are going crazy after Jimin's appearance at SUGA's D-DAY concert in Seoul. Ever since the question of Jimin releasing another album has been surfacing on the internet.

Is Jimin getting enlisted for military service?

Jimin released his album FACE a few months back and BTS ARMYs are speculating a comeback by the BTS member. The LIKE CRAZY singer's recent activities have started a debate among fans, some fans believe Jimin will enlist for his military services to return by 2025. Fans observed how Jimin has become buffed, they assume he's preparing for his military training. Some fans online believe that Jimin will be the next BTS member to enlist but nothing as such has been confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC or by Jimin.

Is Jimin making a comeback?

After Jimin's visit from SUGA's concert in Seoul, fans are talking about the hints SUGA left in his last concert. SUGA teased Jimin once to perform TONY MONTANA with him on stage but that didn't happen. He again, asked Jimin jokingly to perform LIKE CRAZY at the KSPO Dome. ARMYs on Twitter are getting excited after seeing Jimin's dance team for LIKE CRAZY have reunited, a team member shared a group selfie on his Instagram. The dance crew member captioned the picture with 'Team Jimin' and another dancer commented, "Back together for real lol" further fueling comeback rumors. ARMYs are assuming another music release by Jimin, however, there is nothing confirmed about it by BIGHIT MUSIC.

Jimin’s solo music

Jimin debuted with his solo album FACE on March 24, with the title track LIKE CRAZY. The album FACE sold over 1 million copies in South Korea and Worldwide within 24 hours of its release. The BTS member was praised for his incredible performance in the pre-release Set Me Free Pt. 2. Jimin even collaborated with Charlie Puth, JVKE, Muni Long, NLE Choppa, and Kodak Black for Angel song series, original soundtracks for FAST X. Jimin has broken multiple records with his album FACE, song LIKE CRAZY and ANGEL PT. 1 and he continues to do so.

