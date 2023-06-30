Is BTS' Jin set to star in Korean project by Simon Pegg? Mission Impossible star's confession sparks rumors

BTS’ Jin despite being in the military rose to the limelight when Mission Impossible star Simon Pegg mentioned him in his Instagram Live. In a playful manner, Pegg jokingly suggested that Jin would be the perfect candidate to portray his character in the renowned 'Mission Impossible' franchise, highlighting the delightful camaraderie between the two. Fans are going gaga ever since.

Jin to star in a new Korean project?

During the Instagram live session, Pegg enthusiastically supported a fan's suggestion that he and Jin collaborate on a Korean project. The renowned actor, known for his notable contributions to the Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy, also expressed his desire to see Jin, the idol from BTS, appear in the second season of the hit series 'Squid Game.'

Pegg has been recognized as a notable admirer of BTS' Jin since 2021 when he shared a picture with a cardboard cutout of the artist. In September of the same year, he hosted a live stream on Instagram with his daughter, who happens to be a devoted fan of Jin and is also the goddaughter of Jin's friend, Chris Martin. During the live stream, Pegg engaged with fans' questions, displaying his knowledge of Jin's acting background and expressing his eagerness to work together with Jin if the opportunity presented itself.

Fans react with excitement

Pegg's statement sparked excitement among fans, particularly the devoted ARMY, who have eagerly anticipated Jin's debut as an actor. According to his fans, Jin showcased his acting abilities to gain admission into Konkuk University. Around the year 2000, when Jin enrolled, the competition for the university's acting program was fierce.

Fans further revealed that Jin ranked among the top 10 students and exhibited remarkable potential as an actor, further fueling their anticipation for his future endeavors in the field. Simon Pegg made an appearance at the Seoul premiere of the latest installment in the franchise, titled Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One. While speaking briefly during an interview on the red carpet, Pegg expressed his admiration for Jin, one of the members of the popular group BTS. He warmly recalled their encounter from a year ago and mentioned that his teenage daughter is an avid fan of Jin and the group.

