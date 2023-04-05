Is BTS’ Jungkook building a 3-storey luxury home in Itaewon-dong?

According to media outlets, it has been revealed that BTS member Jungkook is building an enormous 3-story luxury house in Itaewon-dong. The aforementioned area is one of the finest, most expensive areas in all of South Korea. Jungkook had reportedly bought a standalone house in the locality in 2020 too. The said house apparently cost him 7.6 billion KRW (approximately 5.7 million dollars). The said sources additionally revealed that the aforementioned area was given a construction permit just last year.

Jungkook’s new home in Itaewon

Following the latter, the old house was demolished. Currently, a new home is being built in the very same spot. The area of the house is reportedly over 1100 ㎡. The house will reportedly have two floors beneath ground level and three above it. The construction for the same will reportedly be completed in late May next year. Itaewon currently houses some of the most significant personalities of South Korea. The aforementioned list of people includes the chairman of SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group.

Itaewon is a cosmopolitan commercial area in the South Korean capital of Seoul that is known for its diversity. The area is the face of South Korea’s nightlife and is known for its chic and trendy restaurants. Itaewon as a locality has a lot to offer. The place has some of the most rare cuisines that otherwise would be very hard to find in the rest of South Korea. From German, French, and Italian to Indian, Itaewon has cuisines from all over the world.

Jungkook’s income

Being the biggest boy band in the world has adorned BTS with multiple channels of income. While the group’s primary and major source of income is inevitably their music, there are other lesser-known sources too. Besides their chart-topping, record-beaking album sales, the septet also generates substantial value from its music tours and brand endorsements. The septet reportedly also has shares in its management company.

Jungkook recently became the global ambassador of the American fashion house Calvin Klein. Calvin Klein has made Jungkook an ambassador of both Calvin Klein jeans and Calvin Klein underwear. The brand has previously worked with a plethora of remarkable celebrities including Shawn Mendes, Margot Robbie, Rita Ora and BLACKPINK rapper and singer Jennie.

