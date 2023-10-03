Is BTS' Jungkook dating someone? 3D singer sets record straight on baseless rumors

BTS’ Jungkook after deleting his Instagram account is spending considerable time on Weverse, interacting with his fans. On October 2, the BTS star had a listening party for their new song 3D featuring Jack Harlow on Stationhead. While being live on Stationhead, he directly addressed some of the rumors surrounding his dating life. When interacting with fans, Jungkook was open and honest about his dating status.

BTS’ Jungkook clears up dating rumors, says he's single

Jungkook held one of the very first Statiohead listening parties of 3D. During the live stream, he kept on tackling one after another questions from fans regarding his future projects and whereabouts. When questioned about his private and dating life, Jungkook clarified “I'd like to clarify something because I've noticed comments regarding it—I'm not in a relationship. I'm not seeing anyone at the moment. Right now, I want to concentrate on my work, so I don't feel the need for a romantic relationship. I am single, so please refrain from discussing this topic.”

Stating that his first priority is his work and the ARMY right now he further emphasized “Indeed, my fan base is my girlfriend; it's the ARMY. Currently, ARMY is my sole focus. Let's not dwell on this topic anymore. It feels liberating to express it. I want to emphasize that I'm devoted to ARMY, so there's no need to be concerned. My attention is entirely on ARMY, so please, no need to worry.”

He continued by describing how connected he is with his fans. “The ARMY is currently my most significant relationship,” Jungkook said in an adoring and consoling tone. “There is no cause for worry because I am fully committed to my ARMY.”

BTS’ Jungkook shares the backstory of his shoulder injury

The Seven singer also shared the story behind his shoulder scar which fans first noticed during a VLive session back in July. He disclosed sustaining the injuries during the photoshoot for the Calvin Klein Fall 2023 campaign. He described slipping in a parking lot on a slick surface, which resulted in a shoulder injury and a momentarily damaged finger. With that, Jungkook declared that there was no need to worry because his shoulder had fully recovered.

Jungkook’s Seven Feat Latto tops the Global music chart

Billboard released its weekly Global Excl. U.S. Top 10 chart on October 3. Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat took first place, with Seven by Jungkook feat. Latto coming in second. Billboard also unveiled the music chart ranking including the weekly Global 200 top 10 list. Doja Cat's Paint The Town Red was once again the top song, with Jungkoo's Seven coming in second and Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer coming in third. Meanwhile, one can check the iTunes and Spotify topping 3D Feat Jack Harlow here.

