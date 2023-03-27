Is BTS’ Jungkook finally confirming collaboration with Calvin Klein?

BTS' Jungkook has been causing a stir in the fashion industry lately, with fans speculating that he may be the next face of Calvin Klein. The popular K-pop star has been spotted wearing the brand's clothing in recent photoshoots and events, leading many to believe that a collaboration between the two is on the horizon.

Recently pictures started circulating after Jungkook was seen wearing Calvin Klein fits in a photoshoot. Fans quickly took notice and began speculating that this could be a hint of an upcoming collaboration. Social media has been buzzing with excitement, with fans expressing their anticipation for what could be a groundbreaking partnership.

Calvin Klein dropping hints

Several weeks ago, Calvin Klein took to Twitter and asked their followers to suggest which celebrity they would like to see in a Calvin Klein campaign. The majority of the responses suggested Jungkook, highlighting his popularity and sharing photos and videos of him wearing Calvin Klein clothing and underwear. Now, the brand itself has begun liking or replying to the comments concerning Jungkook and the fans think this may be the only hint they need.

How did the rumour start?

After Cedric Murac, the Global Head of Creative at Calvin Klein started following Jungkook on Instagram and liking several of his posts, rumours began to swirl. This sparked excitement among BTS ARMY fans who are now eagerly curious about what it could mean for the future. Speculation has arisen that Jungkook may become the next global ambassador for Calvin Klein, be featured in a new campaign or photo shoot for the brand, or even collaborate on a collection with the fashion giant. However, it is important to note that these are only rumours and there has been no official confirmation from either party regarding any potential partnership.

Can this be the biggest collaboration of the year?

While there has been no official confirmation from either Calvin Klein or BTS, the speculation has only continued to grow. Jungkook's affinity for the brand has been well documented, with the singer often seen wearing Calvin Klein clothing both on and off stage. This, coupled with the recent photoshoot, has only fueled rumors that something big could be in the works.

Recently, Suga and Jimin were recently announced as global brand ambassadors for Valentino and Dior, respectively. Around the same time, some fans speculated that RM could potentially be signed by Bottega Veneta and Jungkook could be in talks to become an ambassador for Calvin Klein. The timing of these announcements and speculations has generated interest among fans, who are curious to see how these potential partnerships may unfold in the future.

Advertisement

If a collaboration between Calvin Klein and Jungkook does come to fruition, it would undoubtedly be a major moment for both the brand and Jungkook. Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting any news on the potential partnership, and if it does happen, it's sure to be a game changer. Stay tuned for updates on what could be one of the biggest collaborations of the year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jisoo unveils beautiful lyric poster for her solo debut track FLOWER