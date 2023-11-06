Is BTS’ Jungkook planning solo world tour? Possible poster excites fans

Fans' excitement for BTS' Jungkook’s possible solo world tour is soaring as new rumors regarding the same have started to circulate. The excitement sparked when Tanu Muino, the popular Ukrainian director of the Jungkook’s title track Standing Next To You music video, posted interesting behind-the-scenes photos.

Fans have found a possible hint from one particular picture giving birth to the new-found speculations.

Possible hint sparks speculation for Jungkook’s world tour

Within director Tanu Muino's snapshots that beautifully captured the creative ambiance during the making of BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next To You music video, one particular detail has ignited waves of excitement within the fandom—a significant clue in the form of a "JK WORLD TOUR" sign.

While the specifics are still veiled in secrecy, this subtle yet intriguing hint has ignited a river of speculation and positive thoughts regarding the possible tour. Fans speculate this hint might be an indication of Jungkook's intention to bring his dynamic stage charisma and extensive song tracklist of GOLDEN on a worldwide stage.

With BTS members pursuing their individual artistic solo endeavors, the potential of Jungkook headlining his own international tour is a possible exciting idea for ARMYs around the globe, who are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation and announcement.

At this moment, fans are on high energy, checking and dissecting every snippet and teaser with their eagle eyes, hoping for the chance that Jungkook might release a tour announcement along with dates that could potentially include performances in their very own cities.

More about Jungkook’s recent activities

Jungkook's solo release album GOLDEN has received worldwide praise, further stoking the likelihood of a global tour. As the youngest member of the most popular boy band of contemporary times, BTS, his personal popularity and established musical talent place him in an ideal position for achieving this significant career milestone for the first time.

The idol is also gearing up to drop a fresh album featuring a diverse range of remixes specifically curated for the title track of GOLDEN. The album, titled Standing Next to You: The Remixes, follows his earlier successes with GOLDEN, Seven featuring Latto, and 3D featuring Jack Harlow, all of which made a significant impact by setting records and dominating various music charts and are continuing to do so.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What is BTS' Jungkook's exclusive ramyeon porridge recipe? GOLDEN singer shares with ARMY