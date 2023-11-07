Is BTS' Jungkook still afraid of microwaves in 2023? GOLDEN singer confesses

Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, is known for his remarkable talents and charismatic stage presence. The SEVEN singer recently had a guest appearance on the late-night NBC talk show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed his solo debut album GOLDEN and the achievements of his first album.

Jungkook's Unusual Fear

The young superstar, who has fans all over the globe, doesn't let his fame deter him from sharing some of his most interesting quirks. Recently, he admitted to still being afraid of microwaves, even in 2023. During the show, Jimmy Fallon mentioned an older interview with Jungkook and said, 'I was going through some of your interviews, and I came across a question that made me laugh. It said, ‘What is the scariest thing in the world for you?’ The talk show host continued, 'And your answer was: A microwave. I'm always concerned it might explode.’ What's that about?' he asked the K-pop star, leaving the audience amused.

To this, the GOLDEN singer answered, ‘Well, back when I was a kid, I used to have this fear. He then disclosed that he is still afraid of microwaves and proceeded to mimic the sound of an explosion to illustrate why he remains uneasy around these devices.

GOLDEN by Jungkook

Jungkook released his solo debut album GOLDEN on November 3, accompanied by two singles, SEVEN featuring Latto and 3D with Jack Harlow. Remarkably, SEVEN made an impressive debut by claiming the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, and it achieved another milestone by becoming the fastest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. Talking about this Jungkook said, ‘To be honest, I was quite confident, but this level of success is beyond what I had ever imagined. I'm tremendously thankful for our ARMYs, as this wouldn't have been achievable without them.’ The support shown by ARMYs also reinforces the deep connection between BTS and their fans.

