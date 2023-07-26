Is BTS' Jungkook teasing world tour or solo album? Fans wonder as Seven singer drops hints at listening party

BTS' Jungkook is busy ruling the music charts but he took time out for a listening party with his fans for solo single Seven. Jungkook hosted a session on Stationhead on July 26, Korean Standard Time. While speaking about the success of the songs, his emotions, and many other things, Jungkook teased that there is good news coming up inducing excitement among fans and left them wondering what it could be.

Is Jungkook of BTS releasing a solo album or planning a world tour?

On July 26, Jungkook started a listening party for his solo single Seven with BTS fans. He gave signs of something big happening in the future and asked fans to look forward to it. The BTS member said, "There's good news coming up". This was something the BTS member wished for and wanted to share with the fans. Fans wonder if this would be related to his solo album or world tour. He did not mention what it would be about. While showing his excitement he held back saying that was all for now and he would not reveal everything. BTS fans need not worry as Jungkook has planned good announcements in the future from time to time.

Jungkook celebrating Seven reaching No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Seven by Jungkook has been receiving immense love from fans and listeners as the songs' listens and views on music streaming platforms keep rising and reaching new heights. Fans could not help but keep talking about this proud moment during Jungkook's Stationhead live session. Fans celebrated his big achievement, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by flooding the comments with good wishes and compliments. Jungkook expressed his emotions by saying that he was extremely proud of ARMY and himself for writing history. He celebrated this milestone by having a glass of a highball as soon as he heard the news. Jungkook tried hiding his happiness by keeping his weverse post short that said, "Let's go higher". He earlier planned to write "I can't hide my happiness, hehe" but held back to being cool.

