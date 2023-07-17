Is BTS' Jungkook's ramen recipe stolen? Noodles brand rethinks new product after facing backlash

BTS' Jungkook's ramen recipe is making the news as a Noodles brand allegedly tried to steal the recipe shared by the Seven singer. Fans accused the brand of unauthorized use of Jungkooks's recipe in a new product that was supposed to be launched soon. Due to increasing backlash the release of the product is in review.

A Renowned Noodles brand copied Jungkook's recipe

BTS' Jungkook usually shares his favorite ramen recipes with fans on Weverse, this is a special way he connects with fans. However, according to fans his ideas have been stolen by a renowned company and they have not credited Jungkook for it. A popular convenience store GS25 which has many branches in Korea launched its new ramen product which was quite similar to the one that Jungkook has shared with fans. The Fans with eagle eyes could not let this one slide and accused the brand of copying Jungkook's recipe in their new product. The product was name Bulmayo Perilla Oil Makguksu and the theme of the design around the brand was colored purple. It was also called the Idol Bulmayo Perilla Oil Makguksu adding the purple color which is quite famously associated with the K-pop phenomenon BTS. The packaging and the name hinted towards BTS' Jungkook but the brand did not give credit to him. Despite how popular the recipe is it can not be claimed by copyright. However, the outrage among fans about the accusations resulted in the brand sending the launch into the review.

The Brand's Response to the Accusations

A few days back, they made a post on Instagram regarding another product however they were criticized by people in large numbers for Bulmayo sesame oil makguksu. They informed customers about the product and wrote an apology under the same post. They apologized for the inconvenience to our customers and decided to reconsider the release of the product by collecting feedback from customers. They promised to in consideration the opinion and pay more attention to future product operations. The fans do not seem to be happy with the apology and the criticism is still increasing day by day.

