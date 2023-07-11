Is BTS' RM enlisting in military soon? Friend eAeon weighs in on singer's recent haircut

BTS fans let out a sigh of relief when eAeon revealed RM's military enlistment status. The Wild Flower singer caught everyone's eyes with his new haircut picture which had fans worry about the singer's enlistment. Korean singer eAeon assured fans on Threads that the BTS leader is not enlisting anytime soon.

Is BTS' RM enlisting?

BTS member RM and South Korean Indie singer eAeon are close friends. The two singers have collaborated for eAeon's song Don't which was released in April 2021. RM and eAeon reunited recently as the BTS leader shared a picture of the two on Instagram stories alongside eAeon posted the same on Threads. Netizens quickly noticed the change in RM's haircut in the pictures. Fans started to worry that it was RM's turn to get enlisted for mandatory military service. However, eAeon posted the picture on Threads and reassured fans that it is not true, he captioned it with, "He (RM) mentioned that his new haircut has nothing to do with the military thing". BTS Fans were relieved to hear this news.

Why did BTS fans think RM was getting enlisted?

The BTS leader shared a few pictures on his Instagram which led to speculation that the rapper was getting enlisted in the military. While he enjoyed himself with his friends in the pictures, the last slide garnered fans' attention which showed him getting a haircut. Getting a hairstyle changed is no surprise for K-pop idols but this was different, the eldest one Jin, and RM's best friend J-Hope were previously enlisted among the BTS members. This haircut picture could have been an indication of military enlistment. Additionally, he captioned the post with, "gotta expect the unexpected" which attracted even more attention. After eAeon updated on RM's military status the rumors have finally been shut down.

RM's recent activities

The BTS leader appeared on the first episode of Colde's blue room hosted by Korean musician Colde himself. Colde and BTS' RM have been friends since 2016 and their close friendship also led them to collaborate on a music project. Colde recently released a track called Don't ever say love me featuring RM. The rapper shared his thoughts on writing songs on the theme of love which led to a long conversation with Colde. He is known for his Korean word play expression in songwriting, as he shared his views on how Love and Live co-exist with similarities between the two.

