Is BTS RM planning solo release for 2024? Instagram profile picture and bio update spark speculations

BTS' RM recently updated both his Instagram profile and bio, fueling speculation among fans about potential hints related to his upcoming album, future collaborations, or other projects in the works for the rapper. The singer had previously hinted fans multiple times about his upcoming album which has led many fans to believe this change might be related to that.

BTS’ RM changes Instagram profile and bio

Previously, BTS' RM sported an all-black profile picture on Instagram. However, he has now switched it to an image of himself looking downward, dressed in a brown suit and tie, and featuring a buzz cut against a blue background. The picture carries a resemblance to peering through a keyhole with a neon cyber aesthetic.

RM's Instagram bio has undergone a change from "rage and grace" to "2024," hinting at a potential upcoming project that the rapper may unveil to his dedicated fanbase, ARMYs, in 2024. Fans speculate that this modification could be tied to his second solo album, following Indigo.

The second album mentions were made by the rapper saying he is working on it in various live sessions. Many believe this alteration offers a sneak peek into the concept of this forthcoming album which the rapper might be planning to release before his mandatory military enlistment.

BTS’ RM recent activities

BTS leader RM recently engaged with fans in a live session, discussing various topics, including fellow members Jimin, V, and Jungkook. During the session on Weverse, RM expressed his desire to visit India, stating, "Yeah, I want to visit India too someday. Why not?" When asked about a country where he would like to feel relaxed, he mentioned Switzerland or Iceland. Additionally, he teased the possibility of doing another installment of Bon Voyage, (BTS’ travel show) expressing enthusiasm for the idea.

Regarding his current projects, RM hinted at upcoming surprises, stating, "You will get to know real soon. Surprises are always really good." This led many fans to think the recent updates on his social media might be related to that. The discussion also touched on the topic of military service, sharing that he will get his driver's license as soon as he completes his mandatory military service.

Furthermore, he shared details about scars on his face, sharing that he got one when he was a kid and the other one while filming for which he had to get five stitches. The next album whenever RM releases will mark his second solo album after Indigo. The singer had also released two mixtapes earlier titled RM in 2015 and Mono in 2018.

