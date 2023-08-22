Is BTS’ V the next guest on SUGA’s Suchwita? Fans find clues from his recent live; Read here

BTS’ V went live on Weverse the same day RM shared a video of him working out in the gym. BTS’ V went live for a short period of time. From the live, it seemed that V had just returned home and wanted to share a glimpse of it with his fans. During the live, fans were quick to pick up possible hints about whether Taehyung might have come home after recording an episode of Suchwita.

BTS’ V went live on Weverse

V went live right after returning home. During the live, BTS’ V shared that he had been drinking the wine for the first time in over a year. He seemed a little tipsy while he had a conversation with the fans over the live and showed the brand new bottle of wine he got. He also shared that he missed his fans hence he decided to host a live. Fans were quick to notice the clues from the live and concluded that he may have recorded an episode of SUGA’s show Suchwita given he is the only BTS member that is left to appear on the show. Also, his album, Layover will be released on September 8. So, there’s a slight possibility he may have filmed an episode to promote his album on the show.

But BTS’ V might not be the only one on the show

Soon after the excitement in fans rose that he might appear on the show, some fans shared that, given BTS’ V album Layover is largely centered around Yeontan, his pet, he might make an appearance alongside his master. BTS’ V has dedicated his upcoming album to Yeontan, his pet. The release date of the album is Yeontan’s birthday. Fans posted a hilarious edit of Yeontan (V’s pet), Bam (Jungkook’s pet), and Holly (Suga’s pet) appearing on the show instead of their masters. This left fans with an uncontrollable laughter. Taehyung requested fans to upload their army logs/vlogs if any since he has nothing to watch these days. BTS’ V looked beautiful during the live.

