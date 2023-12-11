Is BTS’ V-Umi musical collab confirmed? American singer drops hint, 'Promise to take care of our song'

BTS’ RM and V bid farewell to their fans on 11 December 2023 as they headed off for military training. The remaining BTS members (Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook) gathered to see off the two members.

American singer and songwriter Umi shared a video of BTS’ V on Instagram, wishing him all the best for his military tenure. Umi’s IG story caught fans’ attention as K-pop idol V had also shared the same video during a live Q&A session on November 21, 2023, sparking the speculation that the duo could be working on a musical collaboration.

American singer Umi wishes BTS' V for his military service; hints at their musical collab

On December 11, social media was flooded with heartfelt messages for their favorite K-pop idols, RM and V, who started their military training. Similarly, American singer Umi also took to her Instagram story to bid adieu to BTS' V.

In the story, V is recording a melody and Umi has mentioned in the caption, “Bye Tae. I’m wishing you the best in the Army.”

She further added, “I promise to take care of our song and share your message while you are away.” As she emphasized “our song” in the caption, the fans were quick to notice that Umi has seemingly confirmed a musical collaboration with BTS’ V.

More about singer Umi and BTS’ V:

V (Taehyung) debuted with the world-famous seven-member group BTS, consisting of Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and it is managed under BIGHIT MUSIC. After giving global hits like Dynamite, Permission to Dance, and more, as part of the group BTS, V later pursued his solo career as the group went on an infinite hiatus in 2022.

V released his solo album Layover in September 2023, which includes three tracks Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and Slow Dancing.

Singer Umi is an American singer, who hails from African-American and Japanese ancestry. Her full name is Tierra Umi Wilson. She catapulted into the limelight with her 2018 song Remember Me, which garnered over 140 million streams on Spotify.

