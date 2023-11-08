Is Chill Kill the end for Red Velvet? Fans speculate amid changed Instagram bio mystery

K-pop sensation Red Velvet has been a beloved girl group, capturing hearts around the world with their iconic music and charismatic performances. However, recent updates from SM Entertainment have left fans speculating about the future of the group, raising questions about whether Chill Kill could be their last comeback.

Change in the Instagram bio causes panic

Red Velvet's official Instagram page bio has changed. Previously, it featured information about 'The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday' and highlights. But now, it reads 'Happy Ending. It's Just a Story of Us,' and the highlight videos have been removed.

Red Velvet is preparing for their highly anticipated comeback with their third studio album Chill Kill, and the teasers have thrilled fans. However, their recent social media posts with cryptic messages have stirred speculation within the fandom, raising questions about whether this release could mark a significant moment for the group. The mysterious posts have sparked discussions and piqued curiosity regarding Red Velvet's future.

Fans' curiosity and SM Ent. comments

A fan on a popular online forum posed the question, ‘Could this album mark Red Velvet's final release?’ This inquiry drew the attention of numerous fans who contributed their insights and opinions to the discussion. Fans expressed their views, stating, ‘This appears to be part of their concept; they've used teasers before during Dumb Dumb.’ Another fan said, ‘Red Velvet has a unique conceptual style; it's unlikely SM would make such a drastic decision as disbanding them.’

Putting an end to the fan's speculations, SM Entertainment released their statement stating, ‘The alteration of the phrase Happy Ending in Red Velvet's profile was made to align with the theme of their new album.’ For now, fans continue to eagerly await their beloved group's return, hopeful that there are more chapters yet to be written in their remarkable K-pop journey.

