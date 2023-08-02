Is Choi Jae Rim dating Son Seung Yeon? Lies Hidden In My Garden star’s agency responds to rumors

On August 2, Lies Hidden In My Garden star Choi Jae Rim and The Voice of Korea winner Son Seung Yeon have been wrapped in dating rumors but right after the reports came out, the actor’s agency made an official statement, saying, “Choi Jae Rim and Son Seung Yeon are not dating.” The rumors began when they were spotted attending a gala together in May. It was also said that these two have been going for each other’s musical performances.

Choi Jae Rim and Son Seung Yeon’s dating rumors:

Son Seung Yeon is also known as Sonnet Son, is the winner of The Voice Of Korea and is also seen frequently as a guest as well as singer on Immortal Songs 2. She has also taken part in many musicals such as Memphis, Six, Wicked and more. Her beautiful vocals have made her one of the most well-known artists in the Korean musical scene. Choi Jae Rim, on the other hand, is also well-known in the musical industry and recently made his drama debut with Lies Hidden In My Garden as Lim Ji Yeon’s abusive husband. His acting as the antagonist was brilliant and he received praise from Korean and global fans as they hated his actions throughout the drama. He also acted alongside Kim Tae Hee in the suspense thriller drama by ENA.

Choi Jae Rim’s upcoming musical:

Every season, the musical Les Miserables has had the best cast, promoting the idea that actors should only be chosen through auditions without being cast in advance. Choi Jae Rim is picked as the main character, who, subsequent to serving 19 years in jail for taking a slice of bread, everybody loathes him for being an ex-convict. He will also be sharing the space with Min Woo Hyuk, another legend in the musical scene. In musicals like The Phantom of the Opera, Matilda, Chicago and Jesus Christ Superstar, Choi Jae Rim is regarded as one of the best actors in Korean musical theater.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: TARGET: Shin Hye Sun falls into dangerous game with serial killer in terrifying poster and trailer