Is Chung Ha leaving MNH Entertainment? Agency responds to rumours

Soloist Chung Ha has been a part of the MNH Entertainment roster for 7 years now and it is almost time for her contract tenure to be up. On January 30, reports of the K-pop idol deciding to not renew her contract after its expiration began floating around the internet. It is being said that the star will be parting ways with her agency following the completion of her contract and will probably sign with another company instead of continuing with them.

After making a note of the rumours, an official from the agency is reported to have replied. The company is reportedly checking the facts mentioned in these talks and is expected to come back with a reply soon. It is known that Chung Ha’s contract with MNH Entertainment is set to expire in March 2023.

About Chung Ha

Kim Chung Ha first appeared on the Mnet idol survival program ‘Produce 101’ as a trainee from MNH Entertainment, before which she is known to have auditioned for YG Entertainment and was a trainee at JYP Entertainment. She went on to place fourth in the competition and debuted in the girl group I.O.I alongside 10 others like her. I.O.I was active from May 2016 to January 2017 and became crowd favourites. Chung Ha then went back to her agency and debuted as a soloist. Some of her famous releases include ‘Gotta Go’, ‘Snapping’, ‘Roller Coaster’, ‘Bicycle’ and ‘Sparkling’. She has lent her voice to OSTs of multiple K-dramas including ‘Hotel del Luna’, ‘Dr. Romantic 2’, and ‘Record of Youth’ among others.

About MNH Entertainment

The agency is known to have been founded by a former JYP Entertainment manager, Lee Ju Seop in 2014. Their other artists besides Chung Ha include a girl group BVNDIT. They also recently debuted a new boy group named 8TURN with the mini-album ‘8TURNRISE’ with 8 members on January 30. The lineup consists of Ji Myungho, Moon Jaeyun, Yang Minho, Cho Yoonsung, Jung Haemin, Cho Kyungmin, Lee Yungyu and Lee Seungheon. Out of them, leader Jaeyun is half Korean half New Zealander while the rest of the members are Korean.