Is Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye Jin dropping hints about her next project? Here's why fans think

Actress Son Ye Jin is well-known for her remarkable roles in popular K-dramas such as Crash Landing on You and Something in the Rain. Her last project was the emotional friendship series Thirty-Nine, which was released in February of the previous year. In Thirty-Nine, the show beautifully portrayed the friendships of women in their late 30s who had been together for over a decade, navigating the challenges and changes that come with approaching their 40s. Now, it seems that fans are eagerly speculating about Son Ye Jin's potential involvement in a new project. Her talent and versatility as an actress have captivated audiences, and her next venture is eagerly awaited by her dedicated fanbase.

Will Son Ye Jin star in a new project?

South Korean actress Son Ye Jin has been making remarkable strides on her Instagram, transitioning from posting just once a year to now sharing two posts a week. As devoted fans, we're thrilled to see her offering glimpses of her life to us. Recently, the star of Crash Landing on You took to Instagram to give us a peek into her weekend, which included enjoying a game of golf and quality time with her friends.

Regarding her latest Instagram post, the actress kicked off her weekend with a fun round of golf, a sport admired by her husband, Hyun Bin. However, her caption hints at something more significant. Son Ye Jin wrote, "Finally! We finished filming safely. I'm nervous to meet you all again after a long time, but I have to play golf in front of the camera with my best shot. The broadcast date is not set yet, but I will let you know when it is! Our staff says we should take pictures like this. Then have a nice weekend."

This caption has sparked speculation about Son Ye Jin's upcoming project, which has yet to be officially unveiled. Fans are eagerly anticipating this development as it would mark Son Ye Jin's return to the industry after welcoming her baby.

More about Son Ye Jin

The K-drama actress had previously playfully teased her husband about his photography skills on Instagram. During her quality time with her husband, Hyun Bin, as she diligently practiced to enhance her golfing skills, she couldn't resist poking fun at him. On August 5, the Something in the Rain actress shared two photos, taking a lighthearted jab at her husband, actor Hyun Bin, for his photography skills. She captioned the posts with, “So so hot. What to do? I happened to shoot another video for Imjinhan Class' golf YouTube channel. The feeling to show off my improvement since I could not… The feeling of releasing sweat and practicing hard but it is not going my way… I asked my husband (Hyun Bin) to make me look taller but it seems like he just clicked a longer image." She playfully informed fans that she had requested her husband to "make [her] look taller" in the photos she shared, but it turned out that Hyun Bin had "only taken a long picture" instead.

