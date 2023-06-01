Is Doctor Cha cast and crew flying to Vietnam for reward vacation after high viewership ratings? Details here

According to the production team of Doctor Cha, the cast and staff members will be rewarded with a vacation as the drama hits almost 20 percent viewership ratings in the recent episodes. The cast members are currently checking their schedules. The vacation will reportedly take place in Vietnam and the cast should be leaving for it by the end of June, but the details have not been ironed out yet.

About Doctor Cha:

Seo In Ho (Kim Byung Chul), a chief surgeon at a university hospital, is Cha Jung Suk's (Uhm Jung Hwa) husband. He is sensitive while being strict. Cha Jung Suk has been a full-time housewife for the past 20 years, in the wake of surrendering her vocation as a specialist during her clinical occupant years. She decides to retake her medical residency program after all these years. The drama has received a lot of love and appreciation for showcasing older women restarting their professional life in a realistic manner. Even Kim Byung Chul has finally received the attention that he deserves with his role as Seo In Ho and fans love his acting skills. With two episodes left, the production team is hoping the viewership ratings will surpass 20 percent.

Doctor Cha’s latest episodes:

With just two episodes left for the rest of JTBC's Saturday show 'Doctor Cha', attention is centered around the ending. It has maintained its position as the top weekend drama with ratings of 18.2% nationwide and 17.9% in the metropolitan area over the past 14 episodes. Indeed, even subsequent to learning about her significant other's twofold life, Cha Jung Suk, who couldn't choose to separate from him effectively, decided to get away from the damnation that is her feelings and chose to live alone. Cha Jung Suk resumes the divorce preparations she put off in order to care for her mother. She was, however, in trouble once more due to her declining health.

ALSO READ: Itaewon Class’ Park Seo Joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dazzle as they attend Chanel event in Tokyo

Advertisement