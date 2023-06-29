Is ex-I.O.I member Lim Na Young dating Choi Woong? Agencies respond to rumors

Recently a dating rumor sparked between Lim Na Young and Choi Woong has taken the internet by storm. Both the stars have worked together in a theatre play named Hello, The Hell: Othello. Alleged rumors state that they started dating soon after they began working together, however, both their agencies denied the reports, saying they are just close colleagues and nothing more.

Is it true or just another celebrity gossip?

Lim Na Young, a 27-year-old actor and singer known for being part of the group I.O.I, found herself at the center of dating rumors involving 36-year-old actor Choi Woong. However, both Lim Na-young's aides and Choi Woong's representatives have rejected the speculation.

On June 29, a representative from Lim Na-young's team informed that the dating rumors were unfounded and not true. Similarly, Choi Woong's agency, The Creative Entertainment, dismissed the rumors, clarifying that they were merely close colleagues and not involved in a romantic relationship.

Lim Na Young

Lim Na Young, who was born in 1995, gained recognition through her participation in the project group I.O.I after competing in Mnet's 'Produce 101' in 2016. Following the disbandment of the group, she transitioned into acting and has been actively pursuing her career in that field. She is known for her supporting roles in dramas like 'Flower of Evil', 'Twenty Hacker', 'Imitation' and more. Following her acting success she again re-debuted as a PRISTIN member back in 2017, but the group disbanded in 2019.

Choi Woong

Choi Woong, born in 1986, began his career in 2011 as a model for Bacchus CF 'Army Soldiers'. Since then, he has appeared in various dramas, including 'Bridal Mask', 'Random Family', 'Secret', 'My Love from the Star', 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Hundred Days My Prince', 'Money Game', and 'No matter what anyone says'.

