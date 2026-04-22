Is EXO’s Baekhyun joining G-Dragon’s Galaxy Corporation? Here’s what we know

The collaboration of a lifetime? Fans were getting excited about the possibility of seeing EXO member Baekhyun and BIGBANG’s leader G-Dragon under the same agency and becoming one family, amid reports that the former joining the latter’s label surfaced on the internet. However, just as the rumors surfaced, they were firmly denied by the concerned parties concerning the singer’s exclusive contract.

Baekhyun is NOT joining G-Dragon at his label

As Baekhyun and the other two members of the EXO-CBX unit, Chen and Xiumin, face difficulties with their contracts with INB100, a label he had established with ONE HUNDRED as its subsidiary, there have been rumors of him joining the family of Galaxy Corporation, the label that manages BIGBANG member G-Dragon. Responding to the claims, the agency stepped up to share the following update, “The reports regarding discussions of signing an exclusive contract with Baekhyun are not true,” shutting down any speculations.

Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin are currently feuding with ONE HUNDRED regarding the termination of their exclusive contracts. The CEO is currently under investigation for multiple charges and is accused of non-payment of dues, among other things.

Artists under its many labels, including THE BOYZ, Lee Seung Gi, VIVIZ, Lee Mujin, and BE’O have already notified them of termination as well. Since then, Taemin has joined Galaxy Corporation and has carried out his various activities, including heading to Coachella. Previously, Kwon Eunbi was also reported to have been in talks with the label for joining it after her exclusive contract with her former agency Woollim Entertainment expired on March 31. The talks fell through, and she has since joined RBW, the agency managing MAMAMOO among other acts.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG is back: Group announces 20th anniversary project after confirming world tour at Coachella