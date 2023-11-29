Is G-Dragon hinting at comeback with recent post amid drug investigations?

G-Dragon was booked by the police for accusations of drug use earlier this October. Since then, the idol has voluntarily appeared for drug tests and police questioning. His latest tests showed negative results for drug consumption. Police have confirmed that they will be continuing with the investigations. The rapper recently shared a video on social media which included his previously released song.

G-Dragon's recent post sparks speculations of a comeback

On November 28, G-Dragon shared a video of himself as he sang along to his song Outro. 신곡; singok (Divina Commedia). The song is a part of his album Kwon Ji Yong which was released in 2017 and included the title track Untitled 2014. The word 'singok' stands for 'new song' and hence his recent Instagram post has sparked a comeback expectation. The song used in the video is inspired by Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy. The song was accompanied by an unseen montage video which included shots of him and surrealistic visuals.

More on G-Dragon's case

On October 25, G-dragon was booked by the police on charges of drug use. His case followed actor Lee Sun Kyun's case which came to light a few days before the rapper's did. The BIGBANG member appeared for voluntary police questioning and drug test on November 6. Following this, his tests showed negative results for drugs. He has denied all claims of drug consumption and made an official statement that he will comply with the officers for proper investigation. He also requested the authorities to get to the bottom of the situation as soon as possible.

On November 25, his travel ban was lifted as his hair and fingernail tests did not show any signs of drugs. G-Dragon has shared his views and philosophies about right and wrong on his Instagram several times. Earlier, it was also reported that the idol had removed his body hair in order to get away from the drug test but he claimed that such reports were false. G-Dragon's lawyer also mentioned that his hair has not been bleached in a year and five months and the test can detect drug consumption up to a year. He also criticized the police and the media for misinformation.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: G-Dragon’s travel ban lifted by South Korean police after 3 negative drug test results