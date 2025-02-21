Is G-Dragon romantically involved with multiple people? BIGBANG member addresses relationship status and crushes

Fans are always eager to know whether their favorite idols are single or in a relationship, analyzing every clue and searching for the tiniest hints. This time, G-Dragon himself gave them something to talk about during his recent appearance on comedian Lee Yong Jin’s YouTube series Yong Tarot. The teaser for the upcoming episode, set to air on February 26, 2025, has already sparked excitement among viewers, as it features the BIGBANG leader discussing his romantic life in a lighthearted exchange.

During the show, where Lee Yong Jin humorously plays the role of a tarot card reader, G-Dragon admitted that whenever he gets his fortune told, his focus is always on love. As quoted by Koreaboo, “Actually, whenever I get a chance to have tarot cards read, I ask things like... You know, ‘When will I find a girlfriend?’ or ‘When will I start dating?’” he shared, sparking curiosity among fans.

Hearing this, Lee Yong Jin couldn’t resist teasing the idol. “Right now, it seems... There is someone you’re interested in”, he speculated, watching for a reaction. G-Dragon, momentarily caught off guard, let out a surprised “Oh?” but didn’t outright deny the claim.

Taking it a step further, the comedian jokingly suggested that the star might have multiple romantic interests. “B-but these cards are telling me...” he trailed off, trying to build suspense. Curious yet skeptical, G-Dragon leaned in slightly and asked, “What do they mean?” Lee Yong Jin, clearly enjoying the playful moment, then delivered an even bolder statement. “It’s not just one person,” he suggested. At this, G-Dragon burst into laughter but remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the playful accusation.

However, when Lee Yong Jin pushed even further, hinting that there might be a budding romance in G-Dragon’s life, the singer finally shut it down with a playful smirk. “Stop making things up," he said, drawing a line between jokes and reality. While the exchange was clearly meant to be fun, it has sent fans into a frenzy, wondering if there was a hidden truth behind G-Dragon’s reactions. Whether he’s secretly seeing someone or still waiting for love to come his way remains a mystery; however, one thing is for sure: G-Dragon knows exactly how to keep his fans intrigued!