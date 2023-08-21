Is (G)I-DLE's Soyeon dating Single's Inferno's Moon Se Hoon? Alleged photo sparks dating rumors

(G)I-DLE's leader Soyeon allegedly spotted together with Moon Se Hoon who appeared in the Netflix dating reality show called Single's Inferno Season 1. Despite no connection between the two celebrities, an alleged photo of them hanging out together was posted on an online community post, stirring dating rumors. Many fans wondered if they are actually in a relationship or are just friends.

Is (G)I-DLE's Soyeon dating Moon Se Hoon?

On July 4, A Chinese netizen shared a photo that allegedly claimed that the Queencard singer was seen together with a Single's Inferno participant and dated the photo to be from June 27. However, it only gained attention when a Korean netizen posted the photo on an online community platform on August 19. According to the netizen, Soyeon and Moon Se Hoon were shopping together at a departmental store and were spotted at the cash counter. This post led to the speculation that the two celebrities are dating each other. While some netizens wondered if they were really dating, (G)I-DLE fans responded to this situation calmly.

They decided to not focus on Soyeon's personal life as they preferred to pay more attention to her music and the group. The agency of the TOMBOY singer, Cube Entertainment did not respond to the rumors, a Korean media outlet reported that an aide denied their relationship. On August 21, it was revealed that Moon Se Hoon is acquainted with many people in the entertainment industry and Soyeon is just one of the people he is close with.

Advertisement

About Soyeon

Soyeon is a popular rapper, songwriter, and producer from the Cube Entertainment girl group (G)I-DLE debuted in the year 2018. She competed in survival programs called Produce 101 and Unpretty Rapstar before she debuted. She is known for her exemplary rapping and producing skills and has given some amazing hits like TOMBOY, Lion, Queencard, Oh my god, NXDE, and many more to K-pop music. Given her amazing musical abilities, she also represented the character of Akali in K/DA and True Damage, virtual music groups for the game League of Legends.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat