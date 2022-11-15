Is iKON’s Bobby leaving YG Entertainment? Agency responds to reports

YG Entertainment Soon after, an official from the agency responded that the group’s member’s contracts have not yet ended and it was too early to bring up the discussion as of now. They did not comment on when their exclusive contracts will end and if the members will be renewing them at all.

YG Entertainment has responded to the rumors of iKON member Bobby departing the company soon. On November 15, initial reports seemed to confirm the same with an insider saying that Bobby had decided not to renew his contract with YG Entertainment. They also said that people are curious as to where he will be taking his talents next.

iKON

The group’s members have so far not disclosed anything about their plans for a renewal and previously commented in May that they had not discussed it with their company up until then. While Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju Ne, Chan and former member B.I debuted as a part of iKON in September 2015, some of the group’s members may have a contract with the company from before their debut as Bobby is known to have been chosen after an audition in January 2011. The other members too were training with the agency before their debut so their contract renewals are soon to be up or have already been done with only seven years of contractual agreement allowed.

Bobby

One of the rappers in the group, Kim Jiwon also known by his stage name Bobby, has used his fabulous production skills in upping the releasing game of iKON and continued to contribute immensely to the group’s success. His win on the rap reality show Show Me The Money 3 also became another highlight in the artist’s career along with the hard-hitting music from the group.