Is it EXO’s Xiumin or BIGBANG’s G-Dragon? K-pop idols’ striking resemblance sparks friendly debate among fans

Two of the most popular K-pop idols, EXO's Xiumin and BIGBANG's G-Dragon, have been making headlines lately due to their striking resemblance to one another. Fans have been buzzing about the similarities between the two artists, with many taking to social media to debate which one is their K-pop idol in various photos.

The debate has been friendly with fans of both groups expressing their admiration for Xiumin and G-Dragon's talents and unique styles. While there are some differences between the two artists, such as their vocal range and overall sound, their facial features, hairstyles, and fashion sense are remarkably similar.

Xiumin and G-Dragon, Two Peas in a Pod

The confusion among fans is understandable, as both Xiumin and G-Dragon are highly talented artists with loyal fan bases. Xiumin is a member of the globally acclaimed K-pop group EXO, known for its exceptional vocals and dance skills. G-Dragon, on the other hand, is a member of the iconic K-pop group BIGBANG, who is considered to be one of the pioneers of the K-pop industry.

Despite the confusion, fans of both EXO and BIGBANG agree that Xiumin and G-Dragon are incredibly talented artists who have made significant contributions to the K-pop industry. Xiumin is known for his powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence, while G-Dragon is celebrated for his unique fashion sense and innovative musical style.

About G-Dragon and Xiumin

G-Dragon is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and model. G-Dragon made his debut as the leader and one of two rappers for the Korean group BIGBANG after six years as a trainee under the record label YG Entertainment. Many of BIGBANG’s songs, including ‘Lies,’ ‘Last Farewell,’ and ‘Haru Haru,’ were written, composed, and produced by G-Dragon.

G-Dragon’s influence goes beyond the music industry, influencing major trends in South Korea. His tight control over his image and artistry has earned him praise for his contribution to fashion, as well as awards for his lyrical content and composition.

On the other hand, Kim Min Seok, better known as Xiumin, is a South Korean singer and actor best known as a member of the K-pop boy band EXO and its Chinese subgroup EXO-M. He is from Guri in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. He was cast into SM Entertainment in 2008, at the age of 18, after finishing second in the SM Everysing contest. On January 26, 2012, Xiumin was formally introduced as EXO's seventh member. He has been a member of the EXO-CBX subunit since 2016, along with Chen and Baekhyun.

On September 26, 2022, Xiumin made his solo debut with his first mini album titled 'Brand New,' becoming the seventh EXO member to do so.

