Is IU's agency not responding to German band NEKTA on copyright issues? EDAM Entertainment reacts

IU's song Red Shoes’ alleged plagiarism case takes a new turn as the agency of NEKTA claims that neither did the agency of IU contact the German band or their publishing company regarding the copyright issue. However, the Korean singer’s agency EDAM Entertainment released a statement on June 20 explaining that IU's former agency did contact Nordend Entertainment Publishing in December 2013 but did not receive a reply.

Statement by IU’s accusers

According to the statement, Nordend Entertainment Publishing was stunned to see articles in South Korean media outlets about clarification of the copyright infringement issue but they claim that neither Artist IU nor any of the representatives of LOEN Entertainment and EDAM Entertainment have contacted them regarding the same. Despite multiple attempts of reaching out to the agencies Nordend Entertainment Publishing did not receive a reply from the said agencies since 2013. They also claimed that after observing the statements made by Producer Jo Young Cheol in the Korean press, they again tried emailing EDAM Entertainment with the given information on the agency's website on 28 May 2023, however, the email was again unanswered.

EDAM Entertainment's statement

On June 21, EDAM Entertainment refuted NEKTA's claim on their official Instagram providing a piece of the email sent on December 4, 2013 by IU's former agency LOEN Entertainment. In the email sent by LOEN Entertainment's legal representative, the agency requested NEKTA members Gyso Hilger and Nathalie Schaefer and their agency Nordend Entertainment Publishing for a copy of a power of attorney since sometimes legal representatives of foreign copyright holders turn out to be unauthorized. This document would support the producer of Red Shoes but they did not receive any response from NEKTA. EDAM Entertainment also refuted the claims that the former and the current agency along with the artist IU and the producer making statements regarding the resolving of the copyright issues is not correct and is completely false. They claim that NEKTA did not confirm the basic facts and added that the artist IU is a singer and not the copyright holder and asked to maintain cautious opinions regarding copyright infringement issues.

Artist IU has previously been under fire for false plagiarism of 6 other songs including Red Shoes and counter-sued the person who spread false information on the internet.

