Is Kartik Aaryan holidaying in Goa with a mystery girl?

Kartik Aaryan has once again found himself at the center of social media chatter, this time over his recent vacation in Goa. The actor, who rang in the New Year with a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for 2026, headed to Goa to unwind before resuming work commitments. Now Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor's latest beachside photo has sparked unexpected speculation online.

Kartik Aaryan's Goa Holiday

The buzz began after Kartik shared a relaxed picture from a beach spot in Goa. Soon after, fans pointed out similarities between his image and a photo posted by a girl named Karina Kubiliute, who according to her online posts was at the same location. Eagle-eyed fans noted similar background, including the beach, leading to assumptions that the two may are on a holiday together in Goa. In fact, both photos were reportedly uploaded on the same day, further fueling curiosity among fans.

Apparently, the actor and Karina were following each other on Instagram around the time the vacation photos began circulating online. Shortly after the images gained attention, both of them unfollowed each other. However, there has been no official comment from Kartik Aaryan regarding this speculation. For now, the actor appears to be simply enjoying a quiet break in Goa.

Kartik Aaryan's Workfront

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan remains busy with multiple projects lined up. He was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. Up next, he will star in Anurag Basu’s romantic drama, co-starring Sreeleela, and in Dharma Productions' highly-anticipated Naagzilla in the role of a shape-shifting serpent. The film will be helmed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba.

