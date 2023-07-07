Is Kim Bum's Lee Rang best brother? 5 reasons to crush on his character in Tale of the Nine Tailed series

Kim Bum plays Lee Rang in Tale of the Nine Tailed is the younger half-brother of Lee Yeon, born from the union of a human and a nine-tailed fox. He is a volatile and proud male who craves recognition from his older brother and aspires to be like him. However, things take a different turn when Lee Yeon falls in love with a human woman. From him being a half-gumiho to unleashing his power as a full nine-tailed fox, here is everything that we love about Lee Rang in the span of 2 seasons.

Likes- his brother, Dislikes- his brother

We all know the chemistry between Lee Yeon and Lee Rang. Even though Rand feels that his hyung has abandoned him, he still craves attention. While in the first season of the series, Lee Rang appeared to be a potential villain, by the end of the series we see him sacrificing himself in return for his brother. Meanwhile, the second season takes us back to 1938 and gives us a different picture of brotherhood. It reflects Lee Rang and Lee Yeon’s relationship in a different light especially when they say ‘If you touch him, I will kill you!’.

Lee Rang’s infamously famous revenge plot

Lee Yeon was once everything to him, but he abandoned his divine status and left him behind for the sake of a human woman. Lee Rang finds this unforgivable. Now, Lee Rang desires only one thing: the destruction of Lee Yeon. Despite being infuriated to admit it, he has a complex relationship with his brother. Over the years, he has harbored deep resentment toward Lee Yeon and holds a grudge against humans. However, in the second season, we find different dynamics between the brothers and even though Lee Rang hates his brother, he is more than willing to sacrifice his life for him, again!

Wait, Lee Rang is a father?

In Tale of Nine Tailed 1938, while we go several years back, we see a different side of Lee Rang. So different, that he unexpectedly becomes a father. SPOILERS: Not his own though. The little girl is a fortune God who apparently selects her own place of residence and has somehow selected Myoyeongak, where the two brothers live. And even though initially they hate the idea of having a kid between them, they eventually grow fond of her and raise her like their own. We get to see the softer side of our perfect villain.

A gumiho-mermaid love story

In Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, amidst all the chaos, Lee Rang finally finds a girl whom he can call his own. Jang Yoo Hee a mermaid is the love interest of Rang in this season and they both definitely give the second lead syndrome. Even though the story is about two brothers, the love life of Lee Rang definitely holds a spot of its own. Both of them swore to live and die for each other which makes them adorable and to die for.

Major SPOILERS: Full powers unleashed

Finally, the moment we all have been waiting for. In the finale episode of Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938, Lee Rang unleashes his full power as a nine-tailed fox and rises into the air. He realizes his powers when Jang Yo Hee is in danger as the Japanese demons are about to kill both of them. In the epic scene where both of Lee Rang’s eyes turn yellow and the scintillating music plays in the background, we know it's the end for the villains. Summoning all his powers and claiming victory, he remembers his brother's words when he said he is stronger than he knows and that he should always believe in himself as his hyung does.

While we cherish our favorite villain, we can't deny he is the best brother of the millennium. With 35 years down, we wish Kim Bum good health and prosperity on his birthday.

