Is Lee Seung Gi leaving ‘Master in the House 2’? Variety show responds to the rumours

Singer-actor Lee Seung Gi has reportedly stepped down from joining the filming of season 2 of the popular variety show ‘Master in the House’. Lee Seung Gi who was a part of the first season of the show is speculated to not join the show for its second season. The production team of the variety show has responded to these rumours.

On November 29, it was reported that Lee Seung Gi will not participate in SBS’ variety show ‘Master in the House 2’. The reason for Lee Seung Gi being unable to join the program is said to be because of the actors conflicting filming schedule of the movie ‘The Great Family’ and the ongoing conflict with his management agency HOOK Entertainment. The variety show has responded to these rumours. They stated, “Lee Seung Gi is not leaving the show. He just won’t participate in the first filming in December. After that we’ll respect his wishes and wait”.

Reports on his departure

As previously a media outlet reported that Lee Seung Gi would not participate in the show ‘Master In The House 2’, an official from the show said that Lee Seung Gi will not be leaving the show and will continue with his activities depending on the situation in the future. He will only be excluded from the first filming of the program.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi is in a fierce battle with his management agency HOOK Entertainment. The actor revealed to the public that he has not received a single penny for his music for the past 18 years. Although HOOK entertainment claims that they settled all the earnings with the actor, Lee Seung Gi’s side denies it. Since then Lee Seung Gi has been proceeding with his activities, ensuring that the controversy doesn't hamper his schedule.