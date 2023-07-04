Is Leonardo DiCaprio seeing a new mystery woman after British model Neelam Gill?

Page Six obtained photos of Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio landing in the Hamptons via helicopter on Saturday. His arrival with a mystery woman by his side has piqued interest among fans and onlookers, adding another intriguing woman to his eventful summer.

Leonardo DiCaprio's was spotted in his usual casual attire

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, aged 48, opted for a laid-back travel look, wearing a white tee, shorts, sneakers, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. In contrast, his female companion exuded chic style, donning cropped pants, heels, a leather bomber jacket, and a bralette top. She completed her ensemble with a hat and sunglasses, carefully shielding her face from the public eye and adding to the air of mystery surrounding their relationship.

Leonardo DiCaprio's previous summer encounters

This sighting follows Leonardo DiCaprio's recent time spent in Paris with model Neelam Gill and close friend Tobey Maguire. The trio was photographed enjoying a late-night meal together at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli, igniting speculation about potential romantic connections. Joining them were Maguire's children, Ruby and Otis, as well as DiCaprio's niece Normandie and two male friends. However, it is important to note that Gill's relationship with DiCaprio has been clarified as a friendship, as she is reportedly dating one of his acquaintances.

Leonardo DiCaprio's summer escapades have taken him across various European destinations, offering glimpses into his jet-setting lifestyle. From relaxing shirtless on a yacht with family along the scenic Amalfi coast in Italy to enjoying the company of friends and models in Ibiza, Spain, DiCaprio's summer of fun continues to captivate the public's attention. As the identity of the mystery woman he arrived with in the Hamptons remains unknown, fans eagerly await further developments and revelations about his summer adventures. Whether this encounter signifies a new romance or simply a platonic connection, one thing is certain: Leonardo DiCaprio's presence and ever-growing list of summer rendezvous will continue to fuel speculation and keep fans guessing about the next chapter in his exciting life.

